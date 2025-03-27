The Real Story of the Signal Chat Is the EU’s Navy

One of the reveals from the Signal Chat is somewhat ignored, yet it’s crucial. Every American and European should be aware of the situation regarding the EU navies. We are certain China and Russia are aware of it.

As we noted, the people most hurt by the Houthis are the Europeans and their commerce. However, European Navy ships are militarily incapable of defending against Houthi attacks. This primitive Houthi militia is stronger than the French, British, and other European navies. These are the same Europeans who talk big and want to go to war with Russia.

This is the clip from the Atlantic article:

How alarming that the Europeans even promise to send ships if we go to war with China. They can’t even keep their commerce lane open and are perfectly content to let the US do the work.

This is a disgrace.

While people are looking to fire someone over Signal, this is the real story. The Europeans could get a lot of Americans killed. This revelation doesn’t surprise us. We’ve reported on how weak Europe is, but they love to call for war.

In the end, the US action in Sanaa was successful. Biden allowed the Houthis to go on for four years, and Trump will not.

We have NATO members who can’t even defend themselves. Now, they are trying to buy weapons from Israel.

They spend money on illegal immigrants and their huge welfare state but let the US provide their defense. It’s pathetic that no President has addressed this before now.

EU countries are now asking to purchase weapons from Israel. Not too long ago, they embargoed Israel after October 7 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 27, 2025

