It’s Confirmed, John Brennan Colluded with Foreign Spies to Get Trump

An article in the Guardian last week provides more proof that one side did collude with foreign powers and interfered in the election. It was Hillary’s side.

Then-CIA director John Brennan was the ringleader. He colluded with foreign powers in a massive political espionage scheme. It was aimed at defeating Donald Trump.

The Guardian framed it as a righteous act but they reported the heinous truth despite themselves.

Brennan enlisted foreign powers in his scheme and the British were the first to come through thanks to a goofy “tip” out of Estonia.

The European countries that passed on electronic intelligence aimed at Trump’s team – known as sigint – included Germany, Estonia and Poland. Australia, a member of the “Five Eyes” spying alliance that also includes the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, also relayed material, one source told the newspaper.

Another source suggested the Dutch and the French spy agency, the General Directorate for External Security or DGSE, were contributors, the Guardian wrote.

According to the article, all the alleged communications between Russia and Trump campaign officials were picked up by chance.

The UK and US intelligence sources weren’t bugging Trump, they were kickstarting the Trump-Russia probe.

When Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano claimed the British spies were bugging Trump, the Brits rebuked him and Fox.

However, the Guardian then explains what they did do. “Instead both US and UK intelligence sources acknowledge that GCHQ played an early, prominent role in kickstarting the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, which began in late July 2016.”

One source called the British eavesdropping agency the “principal whistleblower”.

The British spies started the Russia collusion story according to the Brits. [We know the dossier was put together by former MI-5 Christopher Steele.]

Brennan couldn’t wait to pass it on to Congress.

According to the Guardian, information was passed from the Brits to John Brennan who in turn briefed the Gang of Eight, Democrat and RINO Republicans who fancy themselves leaders in the Senate.

Then came the FISA order in mid-October 2016. That was to follow up on two Russian banks pinging to Trump Tower. [That turned out to be a false tip orchestrated by a leftist professor].

Carter Page was covered under the same FISA order.

THE TRANSLATION

George Neumayr, writing for The American Spectator has a different take from the far-left Guardian.

He writes:

John Brennan’s CIA operated like a branch office of the Hillary campaign, leaking out mentions of this bogus investigation to the press in the hopes of inflicting maximum political damage on Trump. An official in the intelligence community tells TAS that Brennan’s retinue of political radicals didn’t even bother to hide their activism, decorating offices with “Hillary for president cups” and other campaign paraphernalia.

A supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War, Brennan brought into the CIA a raft of subversives and gave them plum positions from which to gather and leak political espionage on Trump. He bastardized standards so that these left-wing activists could burrow in and take career positions. Under the patina of that phony professionalism, they could then present their politicized judgments as “non-partisan.”

The story confirms that Estonia planted the first seeds of a potential espionage plot in 2016, author Neumayr writes. They were afraid Trump would pull the U.S. out of NATO and leave them unprotected.

It was a “flaky” accusation but for Brennan, it was an opportunity.

Neumayr adds that Brennan fed the information to Congress:

The Guardian says that British spy head Robert Hannigan “passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan.” To ensure that these flaky tips leaked out, Brennan disseminated them on Capitol Hill. In August and September of 2016, he gave briefings to the “Gang of Eight” about them, which then turned up on the front page of the New York Times.

This took place at the same time that Brennan was interviewing with Hillary to keep his job. The pro-Islam director was infuriated with General Flynn who planned to shake things up. He was willing to do anything to stop Trump and his team.

The media is in the tank for the left, and has not and will never investigate and report accurately.