It’s Doocy time and Taliban Barbie refuses to answer a question

















This administration is fully opaque and accountable for nothing. It’s embarrassing and disgraceful. We’re humiliated before the world with these people in charge. Today’s press conference was a case in point.

Taliban Barbie refused to tell reporter Peter Doocy why the illegal aliens don’t have to get vaccinated but foreigners visiting do. Her incoherent answer was, “It’s not the same thing. … They’re not intending to stay here for an extended period of time.”

They’re not? What are they coming for then? Maybe a Cowboys Game as this Rep says.

.@PressSec just said the tidal wave of illegal migrants overwhelming the Texas border are “not intending to stay.” Does she think they are coming to see a Cowboys game? https://t.co/MrxZarRhK5 — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 20, 2021

Peter Doocy also asked, “You said last month, ‘our over the horizon capacity can work and has worked in going after ISIS…but you guys didn’t kill people who went after our troops. You killed 10 civilians including 7 children. So, does [Biden] think the over the horizon strikes can work?”

Again, she was incoherent. It was a mistake and we were under threat.

Absolutely savage from Peter Doocy just now: pic.twitter.com/NA33PbAK6k — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 20, 2021

Psaki dodges question asking if anyone will be fired or held accountable for the drone strike that killed 10 civilians including 7 children, and not 2 “High Profile ISIS-K Targets” as the Biden Administration originally said. pic.twitter.com/j6NfjLQlCQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2021

WOW this question to Jen Psaki from CNN’s Jeremy Diamond: “Biden came in to office declaring that America is back, & vowing to reinvigorate U.S. alliances, but in recent weeks, we’ve seen European allies be unsettled…How is the President going to restore U.S. credibility[?]” pic.twitter.com/FkAvTEfUax — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2021

Related















