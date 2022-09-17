It’s Not Puppy Mill Awareness Day, It’s Constitution Day

I’ve been waiting for the legacy media to recognize that today is Constitution Day, but so far, nothing. What I did see is an article about it being Puppy Mill Awareness Day.

Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, not 1619, as the WOKES would have you believe.

The signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, by delegates to the Constitutional Convention, established America’s national government and fundamental laws. At the 1787 convention, delegates formulated a plan for a stronger government establishing three branches. The branches are Executive, Legislative, and Judicial. They include a system of checks and balances ensuring no single branch would have too much power.

Our Constitution is currently in danger. Our Bill of Rights was added later, and is also under assault.

No less important is the structure of the Constitution of 1787. It outlines the safeguards of our liberty. Given the innate “ambition” of men, ” the framers understood that people and interests of all kinds would inevitably seek to aggrandize their power. Thus, the framers conceived a constitutional design to counter “ambition.”

The core of the framers’ constitutional design, the most important structural safeguard embodied in the Constitution, is the separation of powers. Here’s what James Madison famously said in Federalist No. 47: “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands … may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.” And in Federalist No. 51, Madison warned that the “separate and distinct exercise of the different powers of government … is essential to the preservation of liberty.”

By the way, we are not a democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic.

Celebrate it. It outlines your right to be free.

