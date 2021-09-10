It’s not the Texas Heartbeat Act that endangers Roe but there is one that could

















The Heartbeat Act does not destroy Roe v.Wade, but another court case — Dobbs v. Jackson could. The Court has agreed to hear the case.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a challenge to a 2018 law banning abortion at 15 weeks. The court chose not to take the less controversial off-ramp offered by Mississippi. They want to revisit Roe v. Wade.

[Democrats know that, but they are carrying on about the Texas law to frighten the Justices into voting their way. It’s their customary tactic.]

