Biden officials who backed release of 5 Taliban terrorists for a deserter

















As we reported, the five Taliban GITMO prisoners who Barack Obama exchanged for deserter [traitor] Beau Bergdahl are now in top positions in the Taliban ‘caretaker’ government. It was never a good idea, yet Joe Biden rehired some of the Obama officials who recommended it.

Bergdahl pleaded guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy in October 2017. A military judge sentenced Bergdahl to a dishonorable discharge, but no prison time, in November 2017. You can thank General Mark Milley for that. Actually, all the evidence pointed to Bergdahl as a traitor, but that would have embarrassed the Obama administration.

The Taliban terrorists released include Mullah Mohammad Fazl, Mullah Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq, Khairullah Khairkhwa, and Mohammed Nabi Omari and they are as dangerous as Khalid Sheik Mohammed and are among the worst terrorists in the war on terror, reports the Daily Beast. Read their alarming resumes here.

Mr. Obama released the prisoners illegally without notifying congress. He later said it was an oversight. Two Republicans said he violated the law by not notifying congress 30 days before. Mr. Obama, however, routinely acted as if he is above the law.

Susan Rice, who lied about the attack in Benghazi on 9/11/12, is serving in the Biden administration.

Rice defended Bergdahl’s record in a June 1, 2014, ABC News interview, after she was asked if Bergdahl should be punished for deserting. “He is going to be safely reunited with his family. He served the United States with honor and distinction,” Rice answered.

“And we’ll have the opportunity eventually to learn what has transpired in the past years, but what’s most important now is his health and well-being, that he have the opportunity to recover in peace and security and be reunited with his family. Which is why this is such a joyous day,” she continued.

As the Free Beacon noted, Blinken, who was then serving as deputy national security adviser and is now the inept Secretary of State, told NBC that “any threat they would pose to the United States [and] to Americans has been sufficiently mitigated.” Blinken also claimed the terrorists would be “very carefully monitored” by Qatar, which helped facilitate the trade and provided safe haven to the five detainees after their release. “There will be restrictions on their travel, on their activities,” Blinken said.

Jen Psaki, who served as the State Department spokeswoman at the time of the deal, hailed it as a signature achievement by the Obama administration. “Was it worth it? Absolutely,” Psaki said in 2015, the Free Beacon reports.

Biden himself, who was vice president at the time, also celebrated Berghdahl’s release on Twitter.

Valerie Jarrett said. “we do not leave our service men and women behind. Full stop.” That’s not true, is it? He left them behind in Benghazi.

