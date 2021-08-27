Glenn Beck says US State Dept won’t let him rescue Christian Afghans

















Glenn Beck says the US State Department will not let him rescue Christian Afghans. This sounds like Barack Obama’s administration that let Muslims into the country but rarely allowed Christians as they were being slaughtered in Syria and elsewhere. Obama refused to say there was a Christian genocide.

Beck said that he is afraid that members of that group were among the scores killed in the suicide bomb attack that ripped through the crowd just outside one of the airport gates.

“We believe that our State Department is directly responsible for what we believe were some of these people,” Beck told Fox News, ‘” don’t know how many survived.”

“The State Department has blocked us every step of the way,” he continued.

How can that be with all these ‘devout Catholics’ like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi?

“The State Department and the White House have been the biggest problem,” he said, even as other countries tried to coordinate on the efforts.

The number of Christians in Afghanistan is thought to be below 20,000, perhaps as low as 1,000, but is difficult to gauge because many practice their faith underground for fear of captivity, torture, and death.

“What our government is doing now, I believe, is out and out evil,” Beck said.

Proselytizing and conversion from Islam were already effectively banned in Afghanistan under the Western-backed national government, and the return of the Taliban brings the threat of more harsh treatment.

