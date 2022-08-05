It’s Official! Kari Lake Finally Wins the Primary in Arizona

Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, endorsed by Donald Trump, has won the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary. That is according to the Wall Street Journal. News media calls elections now. NBC News and the AP have called it, while trashing her as a hard-right election denier.

It’s official!

Ms. Lake has focused her campaign on election fraud and the border.

Ms. Lake has called for overhauling state election rules and securing Arizona’s border with Mexico by completing the construction of a wall, a centerpiece of Mr. Trump’s immigration policy.

She beat Karrin Taylor Robson, a property developer who had won endorsements from former Vice President Mike Pence and sitting Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, both of whom didn’t publicly back Mr. Trump’s election fraud claims.

It’s official. The neo-con RINO Robson lost.

With nearly 90% of the vote counted, Ms. Lake had 46.8% to 44% for Ms. Taylor Robson.

This race became very close after Ms. Lake had a huge lead and fell behind with mail-in votes. It is calling out for an investigation.

