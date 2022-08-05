Ukraine Wants the $750 Billion to Build Back Better

In early July, we reported that Ukraine President Zelensky wants $750 billion to build Ukraine back better, but he’ll take $65 billion for now. As it happens, he’s serious and wants the money to make Ukraine into a World Economic Forum fairy tale.

The Kyiv School of Economics released a new assessment claiming that Ukraine will need $750 billion dollars to “Build Back Better” after its war against Russia. The extent of economic damages is $108.3 billion, but they want to build back better in line with the goals of The World Economic Forum, Jordan Schachtel reports.

Maybe Zelensky would be better off thinking about negotiating peace, or he’ll have nothing to rebuild. Russia is gradually taking over the entire country.

Ukraine is seeking the “modernization of assets that have not suffered damage and destruction,” the report adds That request will mark up the economic aid request to the tune of $750 billion dollars.

“Now we are working on a long-term plan for the recovery of Ukraine. It defines the list of national reconstruction programs. We have incorporated the Build Back Better principle into this plan,” Zelensky’s deputy said last month.

Build Back Better is the Biden slogan and the slogan of the World Economic Forum. All that money, or most of it, will come from the US.

Remember it took 5 months for Congress to decide to give you $600. And then they sent $40 billion to Ukraine, no questions asked. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 3, 2022



It’s just more money to go down the socialist black hole.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused $108.3 billion in damage to the country’s infrastructure, according to a study from Kyiv School of Economics released the same day Ukraine’s defense ministry estimated the war has left 3.5 million people homeless. https://t.co/c7mV6cD4Sx pic.twitter.com/ugeeHC9SoZ — Forbes (@Forbes) August 3, 2022

Congess is whipping up votes for more funds to Ukraine. it needs to stop.

So we are all paying HIGHER bills to support the corrupt CESSPIT of Ukraine! We never voted to be involved with this, yet MORE evidence that the World Economic Forum is pulling the strings in our illusion of ‘democracy’! pic.twitter.com/TZPwLspRGc — Shawty88 (@Shorty_88a) July 31, 2022

