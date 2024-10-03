It’s This Easy to Come Into the US Illegally Using CBP One App

It’s extremely easy to come into the United States, even if you are an undesirable. All you have to do is use the CBP One App.

During the Tuesday night Vice Presidential debate, Moderator Margaret Brennan rudely shut Senator Vance down when he tried to explain the migrant one app that Tim Walz misportrayed as being around since 1990. Biden-Harris created its new use. As Brennan cut Senator Vance off when he explained how it was used, she snidely said, “Thank you, Senator, for describing the legal process.” Then, CBS cut his mic.

Only it’s not legal. It circumvents several LAWS, including background checks, health and safety regulations, ESTA (visa waiver), INI (national interest waiver), mandatory interviews, and others.

Biden-Harris created its current use in violation of immigration law circumventing Congress.

As Stephen Miller explains, coming illegally without proper vetting via the CBP One App is very easy.

What is the CBP One App?

It’s Kamala’s fast-pass entry program for illegal aliens:

Arrive at the border without a visa. Press the button on a smartphone.

Entry on demand.

95% acceptance rate for all illegals.

Get free transportation (via FEMA) and free welfare.

Take American jobs.

It’s that easy.

As Stephen Miller further explained, illegal aliens can also just show up at the border. They are handed a smartphone, press a button, and are given entry and amnesty. They are not counted in Border Patrol statistics.

Biden-Harris label it Temporary Legal Status. No one voted for it or approved it. In the end, it is rule by Harris diktat to alter the United States population permanently.

CBS News reported in February that migrants waiting in Mexico had made more than 64.3 million requests to enter the U.S. using the CBP One App that the Biden administration has tried to establish as the main gateway to the American asylum system at the southern border, internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News show.

At least tens of millions more people will be allowed to enter if Kamala Harris wins in November.

It’s even worse than that.

After the debate, this man wanted to see how easy it is to come in under the CBP One App:

And Who May Request an Appointment?

The Dominican Republic is deporting 10,000 Haitians. They will undoubtedly come here.

Reportedly, as many as 800,000 people have used the app.

This will destroy our middle class.

Democrats are overloading the system to change who we are. Ask yourself why.

