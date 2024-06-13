It’s Time for Your 10th COVID Shot!

Big Pharma’s Toadies in the FDA claim we need a 10th COVID shot this Fall. It’s as if they haven’t heard anything about the jab’s side effects and questionable effectiveness.

All the admissions about the shots not having much to do with science but about feelings are ignored.

Ex-CDC Director: Vaccine Mandates Were a 'Terrible Decision' Dr. Robert Redfield says vaccine mandates were "emotional" and not based on science. He pointed out that there was no rationale for mandating the shots on healthy, young people.

The FDA announced the news in a press release, adding:

“Based on the totality of the evidence, FDA has advised the manufacturers of the licensed and authorized COVID-19 vaccines that the COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States beginning in fall 2024 should be monovalent JN.1 vaccines to more closely match currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses.”

“FDA will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

They are still emergency shots, so don’t forget you can’t sue them if it doesn’t go well. They are using the monovalent (single strain) JN.1 vaccine. They are targeting JN.1. Currently, the dominant variant nationwide is KP. 2, with 28.5% of cases, followed by KP. 3, with 12.7% of cases, and JN. 1.7, with 9.2% of cases.

Picking Jn.1 was just guesswork and they had to meet a schedule. They don’t have a clue if it’s going to be the strain or if a new strain will appear. In fact, there will be a new strain.

The administration wants Americans to stay up to date on their vaccines! They care; they really, really care.

Biden's Press Secretary Says New 'Updated' COVID Shots are On the Way in September

Hell, No to the No, to the No, No, No!

