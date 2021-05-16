Wisconsin teacher put on leave after losing it on a kid without a mask



















In the clips below, a teacher lost it on a teen who refused to wear his mask. She berated the student, calling him a ‘jerk” and a “dummy.”

The Wisconsin high school teacher was placed on administrative leave after the 28 second video went viral.

The Poynette teacher denigrated the student, “I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you little dink. I don’t want to get sick and die.”

“There’s other people you can infect just because you’re vaccinated,” the teacher said. “You know what? You’re not a special person around here.”

“You should hear about how everyone talks about you around here,” the unidentified teacher told the teen before saying, “You’re a jerk!”

“And you need to have respect for other people in your life,” the teacher lectured. “You’re not a big man on campus, quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt.”

Watch:

This is a longer clip:

The school administration said the teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

To be fair, this is out of context. We don’t know all that had gone down before.

