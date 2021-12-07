J6 Agent Provocateurs-Who Handed Out Weapons-Were Never Charged

















“I don’t understand why every single Republican member of the House isn’t participating in this (press conference today on the J6 prisoners). Nearly a year after the opening of DC Gulag, only a handful of GOP congressmen have paid any attention to the plight of these political prisoners…” ~ Julie Kelly

In this clip, attorney Joseph McBride, who is representing several J6 rioters/paraders, says he identified at least four agent provocateurs. These instigators are in touch with the Justice Department and encouraged the crowd to break the law on J6, but they have never been charged. There are others. They are on tape but the Justice Department won’t release the videos of them in action.

One is clearly law enforcement, interacting with other law enforcement. He passed out mace and other weapons like hammers and sledgehammers to the crowd.

Mr. McBride implores the politicians to help him find out who these people are because “our democracy is at stake.”

The tapes are being withheld because the government doesn’t want the public to see the truth, he says. He is trying to get the tapes released and the NY Times signed on to his lawsuit.

One woman was beaten brutally and another woman was beaten and died (Roseanne Boyland). Mr. McBride said the police brutality was severe. Ashli Babbitt was murdered and she was not an insurrectionist. He wants to know more about the brutal treatment by the police.

He wants the tapes no matter what they show. Mr. McBride told people to go to Patriot Freedom Project to help.

