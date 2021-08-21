J6 Capitol violator is released from jail and has words for Joe

















“I hear Biden’s doing an excellent job. He’s doing a good job right now. Corn Pop was a bad dude…God bless.”

That’s the message from George Tanios as he walks out of DC Jail 5 months after his arrest for allegedly pepper-spraying law enforcement on January 6, and possibly including Officer Brian Sickick.

Watch:

I’ll admit-had to look up “corn pop” reference. Tanios and his co-defendant Juian Khater were both being held without bond on charges including assault on federal law enforcement officer. An appeals court granted Tanios his release, Khater remains in jail.https://t.co/HZWSVmQFWr — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 20, 2021

IN CASE YOU FORGOT WHO CORN POP WAS

A video clip from 2017 shows Joe Biden recounting a bizarre alleged incident in which he deftly avoided a razor-and-chain fight with a gang leader named Corn Pop. This incident took place — allegedly — when Biden was serving as the only lifeguard at a predominately black Delaware pool in the summer of 1962.

It’s a strange story and given Joe’s penchant for making up stories and then putting himself in the middle as the hero, many on Twitter expressed skepticism or just outright mocked him.

Biden tells lies constantly and he loves to tell fake stories with him as the hero. Biden has repeatedly told a false story about marching for civil rights that has been debunked. Ironically, he was friends with segregationists who are responsible for his rise in politics.

Aside from the story, his delivery is also strange.

Biden often says he applied to be a lifeguard at the pool to better understand black America. In his 2007 memoir, he alleged some gangsta named Corn Pop was his nemesis at the pool.

He claims he “learned a lot.

Recently, the pool was renamed after Biden Jr.

The story was told in front of a small gathering that included children. All he gets are small gatherings. In Biden’s retelling, he gallantly defeated the gangsta Corn Pop. Biden allegedly threatened and scared off the gangsta.

Anyway, at tale’s end, Biden was the hero, of course.

Watch [notice his black southern accent]:

2. For some reason many people are assuming that Corn Pop isn’t real etc. I am certainly not saying that. It’s more about the VP’s delivery. https://t.co/v55RlWdoxR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2019

