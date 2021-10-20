Rachel Levine Is the 1st Trans to Become a 4-Star Admiral

















This latest news from the bizarre Biden administration is that Rachel Levine, formerly Robert, and current assistant secretary for health, was appointed a four-star admiral for health on Tuesday.

She is the organization’s first former man who identifies as female to achieve that rank.

“I’m doing this because of my dedication to service … with the utmost respect and honor for the uniform that I will be wearing,” Levine told the Washington Post, adding that her new position is “not just symbolic.”

Levine said she would begin wearing the blue uniform of her ranking immediately. She now oversees a 6,000-person force responding to health crises on behalf of the federal government, with duties including administering COVID-19 vaccines and offering aid after major disasters.

This woman wants to see children go through transgender surgery or through hormone treatment to prevent puberty. That’s sick and it’s child abuse.

She has gender dysphoria and that is why she was made a four-star admiral. That is usually reserved for courageous warriors, not paper pushers. This is crazy as hell.

‘Admiral’ Levine tweeted: I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest extent of my abilities.

