J6 Kangaroo Court Hands Down Their Referrals for Criminal Charges

In a voice vote, the J6 kangaroo court unanimously recommended that the Justice Department prosecute Trump for obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement to the federal government, and inciting, assisting, or aiding an insurrection.

This was all leaked days ago.

Donald Trump did nothing of the sort. There was a riot, not an insurrection. Donald Trump didn’t plan an insurrection. It’s absurd on the face of it.

Former Trump attorney John Eastman was also referred for conspiracy to defraud the country and obstruct an official congressional proceeding.

He didn’t conspire anything. Eastman rendered a legal opinion.

We’re not dealing with fools when it comes to the J6 panel. We’re dealing with dangerous, socialist liars with an agenda.

These referrals based on a kangaroo court decision give some cover to Merrick Garland and his leftist special counsel.

This is insane. J6ers ran a wholly un-American, one-sided sham hearing, and they plan to keep records secret so the victims can’t defend themselves.

Americans owe a tremendous debt to Donald Trump and the men who stood up for principle.

We would never have known how bad things were if it weren’t for Donald Trump’s leadership. He also paved the way forward with the America First agenda. Forget Nick Fuentes and trading cards; Donald Trump laid down a path out of this.

The people we are up against are leftists who want all the power all the time. They will do anything to get it and keep it, including welcoming invaders.

They don’t have any limits, none at all. These people will gladly destroy this country to get what they want. Donald Trump has tried to save it. This is his reward.

Related