US Taxpayer Paid $3.4M to Have FBI Censor Them, 2/3rds Want New Laws

Twitter Files #7 was released earlier today. The latest files showed how deeply involved the FBI was in censoring Americans using social media. They reveal “an organized effort by intelligence community representatives” to discredit leaks about Hunter Biden “before and after” their publication. Remember, the FBI had the Hunter laptop and was spying on Rudy Giuliani.

The files also show the FBI and DHS rigged the election.

How corrupt is it to censor Americans with their own money? Not only did they pay them, but they also paid them a lot of money.

The FBI paid off Twitter for their time and effort in censoring and spying on Americans, and they did it with US taxpayer dollars, to the tune of $3.4M.

The government can’t legally censor Americans, and they can’t censor by proxy. It’s still censorship. The First Amendment is our sacred right. If we lose that, all of the Bill of Rights will fall.

46. The FBI’s influence campaign may have been helped by the fact that it was paying Twitter millions of dollars for its staff time. “I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!” reports an associate of Jim Baker in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/SmNse97QxK — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

Let’s not forget the tabletop exercise.

An update to this thread that will 🤯. The latest #TwitterFiles reveal that a month BEFORE the Biden laptop fiasco, the heads of Twitter/Facebook security + some top NatSec reporters participated in a simulation (“table top”) exercise. You’ll love this… https://t.co/m6C6EDSGBn — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 19, 2022

The New York Times, WaPo, NBC News, NPR, et al acted as the lapdogs of the intelligence agency. They are pathetic.

31. The organizer was Vivian Schiller, the fmr CEO of NPR, fmr head of news at Twitter; fmr Gen. mgr of NY Times; fmr Chief Digital Officer of NBC News Attendees included Meta/FB’s head of security policy and the top nat. sec. reporters for @nytimes @wapo and others pic.twitter.com/3yO5ZIc2Jy — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

The FBI ensured that a famous Stanford doctor was blacklisted on Twitter. How much proof do people need before they realize the COVID hysteria was a controlled narrative to meet their political agenda? They were willing to trample on peoples’ rights without a moment’s hesitation.

Twitter 1.0’s blacklisting of @DrJBhattacharya, which was uncovered in the Twitter Files, is proof that Big Tech and the medical establishment targeted scientific dissenters to control the narrative around COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/PY5OjBhxnv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

The December Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll is out this week, and Mark Penn and his colleagues have some interesting results to share. Despite the refusal of many in the media to cover the Twitter files, nearly two-thirds of voters believe Twitter shadow-banned users and engaged in political censorship during the 2020 election. Seventy percent of voters want new national laws protecting users from corporate censorship.

