J6 man-who took Pelosi’s beer-faces 6 months in fed pen for parading

















An Oklahoma man who took a beer from Nancy Pelosi's refrigerator pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his part in a riot/parade in the Capitol on January 6.

Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors will drop three related misdemeanor charges in exchange for his plea. Ericson said in a signed statement that he is pleading guilty because he is, in fact, guilty.

Ericson posted a photo of himself on Snapchat while relaxing with his feet on a table in Pelosi’s conference room. He also took a beer out of her refrigerator. Hello, it’s not like he took Marie Antoinette’s ice cream!

He will face six months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine but will pay $500 in restitution. That must have been some expensive beer.

A miserable human being who knew him in high school turned him in.

Federal prosecutors said Ericson live-streamed himself entering the building with other supporters of then-President Donald Trump and entering the Crypt, Rotunda, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room.

“While inside the Speaker’s Conference Room or other office space, the defendant took a beer out of a mini-refrigerator,” according to the documents.

He also admitted taking a selfie and having someone else take a photo of him. And, that’s not all. He agreed that he made “cheering sounds” in the Capitol building without permission.

OMG, did you know he took a selfie and, gulp, cheered?

Koco5 Oklahoma reported he admitted to his guilt.

“I am pleading guilty because I am, in fact, guilty,” Ericson said in a signed statement.

