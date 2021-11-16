Next Up, Change the Definition of ‘Booster’ Shot to Meet Mandates

















The medical despots, who have redefined the word vaccine, want to redefine boosters. It seems they are still not sure how many booster shots will be needed before Dr. Fauci claims the pandemic has ended, should he ever make such a declaration.

The tyrants are looking to redefine full vaccinated as well, to include boosters.

Bloomberg’s weekly edition of COVID Q&A looked at boosters. The question was how long will a booster shot last? They don’t know but they do think booster is a misnomer.

They say the boosters are needed because initial vaccination wanes in time [2-6 months], and delta is more infectious and vaccinated people will find it a challenge to their immune system. The booster helps the immune system.

Some states, such as California and Colorado, have opened up booster shots to all adults who are at least six months past their second mRNA dose. It may turn out that the term “booster” is a bit of a misnomer, and that the correct number of shots for maximum efficacy isn’t yet known. Vaccination recommendations often change as more data becomes available over time, says Jessica Justman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. [Emphasis mine]

“It’s a good idea to keep an eye on CDC guidance,” says Justman.

Now on to the question of how long boosters will last. That’s a tough one. It’s possible, says Justman, that the months-long gap between initial doses of the vaccine and boosters will help the immune system maintain a strong response for a much longer period than the initial regimen did. But we need more data to have any sort of definitive answer on that, she says.

The unelected rulers of the CDC might also redefine “fully vaccinated” very soon. You will be mandated to get a booster or whatever they decide to call it by then.

