@Jack permanently suspends Big Trump supporter Bill Mitchell prior to the election

One of President Trump’s biggest supporters, Bill Mitchell, a user with a national presence, was permanently suspended.

“[Mitchell] has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules by using one account to evade the suspension of another account,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an email.

Reportedly Mitchell is also a QAnon follower and Twitter is dumping all accounts with ties to QAnon.

MITCHELL CONFIRMED THE SUSPENSION

Mitchell confirmed the suspension in a post on the social media app Parler, though he asserted he was booted from Twitter over his stance on wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Twitter just suspended me for opposing masks. Who knows if I’ll ever be back,” Mitchell said. “I’m sure their decision wasn’t political at all.”

He also has a youtube channel called Your Voice Network.

Mitchell’s an influencer and the election is less than three months away.

The leftists in Silicon Valley and in the newsrooms are determined to destroy free speech, which makes this suspension very suspicious.

The leftists ae thrilled.

