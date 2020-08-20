Obama will rip the President from the REVOLUTIONARY WAR MUSEUM

Former President Barack Obama will deliver his message tonight from the Revolutionary War Museum, sending a message to his peeps in Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They are engaged in a communist revolution.

He will deliver a harsh rebuke of the President. This is after launching a coup against him for the past four years.

The Daily Mail reports that Obama will deliver a vile assessment of President Donald Trump. He shall claim that dementia-laden Joe Biden will lead the country “out of dark times.”

He’ll call his senile former Vice President, his “friend” and “brother.” At the same time, he will falsely state that President Trump as a man who has never taken his job seriously or done it well.

“He’s shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends,’ Obama will say in remarks to the virtual Democratic National Convention. ‘No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

The reason Obama thinks President Trump didn’t take the job seriously is that President Trump dismantled his socialist framework.

Obama will say he hoped President Trump would continue his policies for the sake of the country. But he — President Trump — wouldn’t take it seriously.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama plans to say.

“But he never did,” the remarks continue.

President Trump takes the job very seriously. That’s why he didn’t continue his policies.

TRUMP’S RESPONSE

President Trump responded. “President Obama did not do a good job. And the reason I’m here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden because if they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here,” he said at his Wednesday evening press conference when asked about Obama’s remarks.

“Probably if they did a good job I wouldn’t have even run. I would have been very happy. I enjoyed my previous life very much, but they did such a bad job that I stand before you as president,” he added.