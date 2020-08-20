Obama riles up the masses from the REVOLUTIONARY War Museum

BARACK OBAMA SPOKE FROM THE REVOLUTIONARY WAR MUSEUM

Obama spoke from the REVOLUTIONARY war museum, sending a message to his rioting revolutionaries.

He lectured us about the Constitution after having lost major cases in the Supreme Court for eight years on basic constitutional tenets like not persecuting Christians and free exercise of religion is more than letting them go to church.

At one point, in a disgusting anti-Trump rant, Barack Obama accused President Trump of using the U.S. military “as political props against peaceful protesters.”

There are no “peaceful protesters.” He is talking about the anarchist/communist rioters in the various big cities, especially in Portland, Chicago, and so on.

Despicable:

President Trump didn’t use the military in Portland. He used federal law enforcement officers.

Obama tried to unseat the President and the will of the people for four years. He’s untouchable but guilty.

Ric Grenell and Donald Trump pummeled him in three tweets:

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle! pic.twitter.com/ZrTKXcc6aU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

. @BarackObama’s Administration led a surveillance program against @realDonaldTrump’s campaign that was filled with Russian propaganda – and they knew it. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 20, 2020