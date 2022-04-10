Jack Posobiec Suspended from Twitter for a Disney Photo

Reporter Jack Posobiec was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours after indirectly referring to Disney as groomers, which is what they are. When you are teaching malleable little children about sex, gay sex, and gender fluidity, you are a groomer.

However, even if you disagree, it’s his opinion. Why can’t he express it? The Mullahs get to express their dangerous opinions all the time.

Actually, it isn’t even an opinion tweet. It was simply a photo of a Disney groomer decal.

Jack said on GETTR that he stands by everything he said about Disney.

