How the Government Digital Dollar Will Control You

The Biden Administration is currently building an infrastructure to eventually replace cash with a digital dollar and a central bank controlled by government. At the same time, Democrats and Western leaders are pushing hard for ESG for corporations on the Stock Market.

They will all tie together in the future.

ESG is a social credit system that subjugates corporate product quality to leftist values. How well a company obeys the leftist dictates will determine how successful that company will be. The left gets to pick winners and losers and it will always be in accordance with their ideology.

The digital dollar will destroy the Bill of Rights. Privacy and freedom will be dependent on government beneficence. If your social credit scores are low, they could take away your digital dollars if they choose.

Will they? Judge their behavior now as a determinant of what they will do in the future.

Biden called for the system to be fast-tracked, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it will take several years. Don’t count on that. They’re very aggressive, and capable of rolling something out that is not ready for market.

The Left hates your privacy, your guns, and your free speech. Don’t think for a minute that they won’t take it away by taking your money. The digital dollar will be traceable and programmable. They will know what you’re doing and how you are spending your money. If they don’t like it, what do you think they will do?

Washington is full of psychos and they love control.

We’re just trying to be the canary in the coal mine here.

