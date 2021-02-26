Jack Posobiec’s short story about Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan









Jack Posobiec put up this short story about Jake Sullivan and Syria. Sullivan is Biden’s national security advisor.

This is the person who hated Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, calling him a “tremendously dangerous risk” and someone who vacillates wildly on his basic beliefs.

Read the short story.

A short story about Jake Sullivan and Syria pic.twitter.com/SOIbBAPNG4 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 26, 2021

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Senior Adviser on China in Policy Planning Mira Rapp-Hooper had once worked as fellows at Yale’s Paul Tsai China Center, the organization known for accepting millions of dollars as financial aid from Chinese Communist Party-linked sources, as per the report in National Pulse.

These Centers are ChiCom propaganda institutions.

The Center was reestablished in 2016 after a staggering donation of $30,000,000 made by the son of the late Paul Tsai, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Joseph Tsai. Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, is believed to have close financial and personal ties to the senior Communist mandarins.

Great!

