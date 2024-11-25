Trump Threatened with a 1799 Law As US Escalates Ukraine War

The warmongers and industrial-military complex are hard at work escalating the war with Ukraine and not-so-subtly threatening Donald Trump to continue it. Israel has agreed to a peace deal with Hezbollah, but the war in Ukraine is heating up, and South Korea might be drawn into it.

The so-called national security circles wonder aloud if Donald Trump is considering the 1799 federal law, the Logan Act, that bars him from engaging in high-stakes diplomatic negotiations with foreign leaders before being inaugurated.

Rumor has it that he might be negotiating. The way I read it, Trump is being threatened as the warmongers escalate. These are the same people who said nothing when John Kerry met with Iran’s leaders to work out a plan aimed against Donald Trump and his administration’s goals.

The media says that Russian intelligence and Russian President Vladimir Putin are keenly aware of this law and the dilemma it now presents for Mr. Trump and his team of national security nominees.

THE DEEP STATE STRIKES AGAIN

Mr. Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, says the president-elect fully understands the moment’s gravity and how rapidly the international landscape is shifting.

H.R. McMaster, who served as national security adviser during Mr. Trump’s first term, says he hopes the incoming administration sees the “obvious connections” between what’s happening in Ukraine and the “axis of aggressors” of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The Kremlin is threatening to retaliate against South Korea if Seoul begins shipping weaponry directly to Ukraine in response to North Korea’s growing deployment of troops to reinforce the Russian military in the war.

The Kremlin warned over the weekend that it would respond “in every way that we find necessary” if South Korea sends arms to Ukraine, underscoring how Russia’s war of aggression is increasingly linked to a delicate geopolitical web that threatens to destabilize an already volatile Northeast Asia.

The war is escalating rapidly, and the US is escalating it. We escalate, such as giving Ukraine the okay to attack deep inside Russia with US weapons, then Russia retaliates. Now, we have South Korea involved.

