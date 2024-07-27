Jack Smith Foiled Again: More Delays in Docs Case

Jack Smith appealed Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of the documents case against Donald Trump. He potentially faces months of delays.

It likely won’t be heard until after Election Day. Since Smith wanted to interfere in the election, this must be disconcerting.

After all the briefs are in, the court will likely hear oral arguments. A decision would take weeks or potentially months after that.

Barring an effort by Smith to demand an expedited schedule, the 11th Circuit’s timeline suggests the effort by prosecutors to resuscitate the case is likely to stretch past the 2024 election. A Trump victory in the election is seen as a likely death knell for the case, as Trump’s Justice Department leaders would be expected to unravel the prosecution, Politico states.

Smith won’t give up. He will try to rush the case through.

Joe Biden’s documents case was far more serious. Biden had the documents unsecured in a number of places. As a vice president, he was not allowed to have any of them. He even stole them from a SCIF. The only reason he wasn’t tried, other than he is a Democrat, is because he is an elderly man with a poor memory.

It’s not clear that Donald Trump did anything wrong.