FBI Finally Admits Trump Was Hit by a Bullet

Christopher Wray questioned whether Donald Trump’s ear was hit by shrapnel or a bullet at a hearing. They backed off on that and agreed it was a bullet.

The Daily Beast claimed the FBI wanted to quiz him on whether he was shot with a bullet. According to The Times this evening, the FBI was assessing the cause of Trump’s wound. Shortly after, ABC News reported that the FBI determined the bullet struck Trump’s ear.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI said in its statement,

The FBI caused a lot of unnecessary controversy, allowing the media to diminish the severity of the situation or just lie about it.

Donald Trump reacted on TruthSocial to the FBI Director making it into an issue at the hearing.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!) … ” Trump posted in part Thursday night on his Truth Social account.

FBI Director Wray Made It An Issue

“I think with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray said in response to a question from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan asking whether the FBI has accounted for all bullets fired by the shooter.

“It’s conceivable — although as I sit here right now, I don’t know whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have also landed somewhere else,” Wray said.

That information he shared. He was also eager to speak about J6 or DEI.

The FBI wants a victim impact statement and an interview. It’s probably routine, but maybe Trump should tell him to pound salt. He definitely shouldn’t say much and have his lawyer nearby. Wray and his men can’t be trusted. After what this agency did to General Flynn and the Russiagate hoax, it’s impossible to trust them.

Crooks aimed his gun at a police officer, killed Corey Comperatore, and wounded two other innocent men. He shot the President and didn’t kill him only because he moved his head the exact second the bullet hit.

The Elusive Motive?

The FBI can’t seem to find Crook’s motive.

He was researching prior presidential assassinations and searched Google for the phrase, “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” on the same day he registered to attend the rally.

According to FBI Director Wray, Crooks became focused on Donald Trump and the rally around July 6.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI said the investigation into Crooks was a top priority.

The FBI said they don’t have the hospital report. They do have Trump’s doctor’s report.