Jack Smith Threatens Judge Cannon in Trump Documents Case

Special counsel Jack Smith threatened Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the classified documents case in Florida. He is demanding she reject the former president’s contention that he had any claim to personal ownership over the boxes of top secret files reclaimed by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

Jack Smith’s indictment in the documents case in Florida is the first time a former president was charged with violating the Espionage Act.

Judge Aileen Cannon ordered dueling jury instructions from Jack Smith’s prosecutors and Donald Trump’s lawyers. Smith said he wants the jury to interpret the language of the law based on Obama’s Executive Order, not the Presidential Records Act.

Jack Smith threatened Judge Cannon and told her to do what he wanted, or he would file a writ of Mandamus.

According to the Justice Department, a writ of Mandamus can be used “to require a lower court to enforce the judgment of an appellate court.” In this case, Smith would ask the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue one should Cannon, who was appointed to the federal bench by Trump, not reverse course.

The liberal 11th Circuit has already overruled Cannon’s moves in the case so far.

She is following the Clinton Sock drawer case. The case was already decided in Bill Clinton’s case, and he doesn’t want that to be the guideline.

Jack Smith THREATENS Judge Cannon; Bragg RAGES at Trump Recusal Demand; Battle for NEBRASKA https://t.co/V4vSo7hpeb — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) April 3, 2024

Smith is in a hurry to get this case to court and get a conviction. As a result, he’s trying to tell Judge Cannon what to do.

Smith wants Judge Cannon to deny Trump’s claim of ownership over the boxes of top secret files reclaimed by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. That’s how he wins the case that was already decided when a similar charge was filed against Bill Clinton when he was president.

Today on Fox News former acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker explained why Judge Cannon is approaching the Trump classified documents case as she is, much to the chagrin of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

. pic.twitter.com/juVKy3Zhxx — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) April 3, 2024

