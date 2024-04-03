Judge Merchan Thinks Trump’s DC Case Is for an Insurrection

Judge Juan Merchan denied Donald Trump his claim of presidential immunity in his criminal Stormy the Hooker trial. Merchan didn’t like the timing.

Merchan ruled that “the defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity” long before the former president did.

The judge said that because he was denying the motion on that basis, he need not address whether presidential immunity “precludes the introduction of evidence of purported official presidential acts in a criminal proceeding.”

He doesn’t want any delays since he hopes to have him convicted and possibly imprisoned for a 20-year-old NDA (non-disclosure agreement) case. The Manhattan prosecutor, who doesn’t actually lock up criminals, is turning a misdemeanor, if it is a misdemeanor, into a felony to get Trump. He’s also taking a federal crime and prosecuting it in a district court, which no one has ever done.

Mr. Trump’s trial remains set to begin on 15 April.

This compromised judge thinks Trump’s case is an insurrection case. What more does he have to do to get canceled?

Something that caught my eye in this order: Justice Merchan refers to Trump’s federal case in D.C. as the “Federal Insurrection Matter.” https://t.co/HjP821DRzV pic.twitter.com/hHj9jVz7RH — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 3, 2024

