Jack Smith’s Key Prosecutor Protected the Clinton Foundation from the Feds

According to an exclusive Fox News Digital report, a key prosecutor on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s current team protected the Clinton Foundation from federal investigation.

According to the report of former Special Counsel John Durham, Ray Hulser, formerly the head of the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section (PIN), is the DOJ official who “declined prosecution” of the Clintons in 2016.

The Durham report revealed that even after three different FBI field offices opened investigations into the Clinton Foundation, Hulser shut down the probes on behalf of the PIN. However, Hulser claimed during a 2016 interview with Durham that his office’s move to close the investigations was merely a suggestion.

The probe concerned the several Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS).

Fox News Report

Hulser “declined prosecution” of the Clinton Foundation, but “his decision was not binding on the various U.S. Attorneys’ Offices or FBI field divisions.”

Durham discovered that the DOJ’s reaction to the Clinton Foundation briefing was “hostile.”

Durham found a “perceived need” for the main justice to coordinate with and support its FBI field office’s investigations into the Clintons, considering what was known at the time. Still, Hulser and the PIN worked to shut them down.

Durham spoke with Hulser, who said there was insufficient predication for at least one of the investigations.

“Hulser downplayed information provided by the New York Field Office CHS [confidential human source] and recalled that the amount involved in the financial reporting was ‘de minimus,’” the report states, Fox reports.

Durham reviewed the financial reporting to “better understand the allegations” and testified before the House Judiciary Committee on June 20, 2023:

“The reporting, which in itself is not proof of wrongdoing, was a narrative describing multiple funds transfers, some of which involved international bank accounts that were suspected of facilitating bribery or gratuity violations,” the Durham report states in a footnote. “The transactions involved occurred between 2012 and 2014 and totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Hulser is currently leading the team to take down Donald Trump. Hillary seems to pop up in most attacks against the former president.

Do a Search with the name ‘Husler’ in the Durham Report for the evidence. He’s named seven times: Durham Report

