“Jackaloons” want to cancel the Disney Snow White ride









The California Disney theme park reopened with a new ride based on Snow White and her scary adventures. It opened to good reviews except they did the unforgivable. They allowed the Prince to gently kiss Snow White. The kiss woke her up from her unshakable sleep.

Then the San Francisco Chronicle’s digital publication SFGate published a travel piece on Friday claiming it was problematic for the ride to include a “true love’s kiss.” It features the Prince breaking Snow White’s sleeping spell by kissing her. “Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK,” the article’s reporters asked.

These people need to get a life, so does the Daily Beast which was upset that Fox News allegedly “ginned-up outrage over it.”

“Outrage” is a bit hyperbolic.

On Fox & Friends, the hosts discussed it several times, which drove the Daily Beast over the edge.

The Fox & Friends hosts discussed it with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). He called them jackaloons.

“So now they’re trying to cancel Snow White. Your thoughts?” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked the Republican lawmaker.

“You know, sometimes I think we are so screwed,” Kennedy exclaimed. “I don’t know where these jackaloons come up with this stuff. I don’t mean to be mean. I’ll try to be nice if they try to be sane and I shouldn’t discourage it, I guess, because so many of my Democratic friends believe in it, but it’s just such utter nonsense.”

This is all part of the woke movement that the Left wants to make into our new normal. They don’t want anyone disagreeing either. If you do, they will cancel you.

By the way, these people aren’t liberals, they’re Leftists. There is nothing liberal about this.

These are the same people who don’t care about all the illegal alien sex perverts being released. Sex perverts are released at the border. They are also getting out of California jails after only serving two-thirds of their sentence and not being picked up by ICE for deportation. Instead, they are released onto our streets — Joe’s orders. Why don’t they take a look at that instead of worrying about the ‘Love’s First Kiss’ scene in a children’s story?

I’m sorry, this is what’s wrong with the world. Snow White, a fictional character getting brought back to life by a kiss by her future husband. Y’all taking things too far and ruining the gullible by making them believe this is what to flip out about instead of REAL issues…. https://t.co/KZhKfNiYSG — Matt Traynor (@matttraynor) May 3, 2021

