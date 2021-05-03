Report: DHS wants to surveil Americans through a private firm to avoid getting a warrant?









The Biden administration is considering conducting surveillance on Americans through a private firm since the government can’t do it, KVIA reports. The government can’t do it without a warrant, according to the report, so the administration wants to spy on Americans through a private company.

The Biden administration is considering using the private company to track online ‘extremist’ chatter. Since the administration considers everyone on the Right who rallies to be a terrorist, this is especially alarming.

“The plan being discussed inside DHS, according to multiple sources, would, in effect, allow the department to circumvent those limits.

“In response to CNN’s story, DHS said it “is not partnering with private firms to surveil suspected domestic terrorists online” and “it is blatantly false” to suggest that the department is using outside firms to circumvent its legal limits.

“All of our work to address the threat of domestic terrorism is done consistent with the Constitution and other applicable law, and in close coordination with our privacy and civil liberties experts,” the DHS statement added.

“But the department has considered partnering with research firms who have more visibility in this space, though it has not done so to this point, the sources said. If that ultimately happens, DHS could produce information that would likely be beneficial to both it and the FBI, which can’t monitor US citizens in this way without first getting a warrant or having the pretext of an ongoing investigation. The CIA and NSA are also limited on collecting intelligence domestically.”

It sure looks like they’re hunting for a way to surveil without a warrant.

One caveat, CNN is not a reliable news source.

