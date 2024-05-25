Jake Lang Applies for Bail for the Third Time After 3+ Years

Edward Jacob “Jake” Lang, a Jan. 6 prisoner incarcerated since 2021, asked for bail for a third and final time. DOJ Federal Prosecutors Karen Rochlin and Craig Estes sought to keep Lang indefinitely on pre-trial detention. He is held without bond or trial.

In the past, he was deemed too “dangerous” to be released. He allegedly screamed out things like 1776 Begins, Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Death, posted photos of himself where he was not supposed to be on J6, held up an officer’s shield he wasn’t supposed to have, and possibly struck at officers with a pole or bat, hitting one officer’s shield. He told the FBI to come and get him, and they did.

He was with the rioters who were attacking officers and forcing their way into the Capitol.

Jake Lang’s Comments

From his perspective, “Jake” Lang said he posted on social media, and the press used the posts against him.

“I watched a woman die yesterday in front of my eyes [Roseanne Boyland]. I saved 2 others from being trampled and suffocated by the Capitol Police…I was shot with a lethal round in the foot its (sic) shattered multiple places, stitches in my skull, deep cuts over my entire body — for freedom and liberty and to defend the American Constitution. Thank you God for the opportunity to help save your children from tyranny.”

In another post, Lang wrote, “I was the leader of Liberty today. Arrest me. You are on the wrong side of history.”

“Pepper spray really does wonders for your complexion #1776,” he allegedly posted the day after the mayhem.

Lang is the son of a former council member in Tusten, N.Y.

He has made documentaries in prison

Lang refused a plea deal.

He was indicted for the following, some of it is repetitive:

Civil Disorder; Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Assaultin, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Aiding and Abetting; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

However, it’s odd he couldn’t get bail since illegal aliens can beat up cops and walk. After much backlash, two received six-month sentences, and the others got a year, but they all got off with good behavior.

Lang has been in prison for 3 1/2 years since January 16, 2021. He spent 36 days in a sensory deprivation chamber he posted on X. He’s in a Brooklyn prison with gangbangers and has said it’s terrifying and he’s being tortured.

Judge Carl J Nichols ended the Bond Hearing by saying he was considering the motion and would respond via a written decision “sometime in the near future.” This judge has denied him bail before.

Lang did not have a police record before J6, when he was 25 years old. The new Bail Reform Act (B.R.A) requires the prosecution to show he presents a clear threat, but that hasn’t happened. I don’t know what he is or isn’t guilty of, but 3 1/2 years without bail or a trial is not right.

His trial date is September 9th, but it has been moved several times.

Jake Lang has a podcast from prison.

Kim Klacik joins Jan 6er Jake Lang LIVE FROM DC JAIL GULAG on NEW episode of The Political Prisoner Podcast sponsored by The Gateway Pundit!! Kim just announced her 2nd run for Congress & gives a stellar interview with Jake!! Run like the wind Kim!! Baltimore needs you like… pic.twitter.com/sifq7il1sd — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner (@JakeLangJ6) February 13, 2024

