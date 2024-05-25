The WHO Suicidal Pandemic Treaty Fails – For Now

The final meeting of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body was held on Friday, May 24, 2024. The live stream of the 9th meeting of the INB ended, and can be viewed here.

Also, no word is yet on the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

They have failed to reach an agreement but have not yet given up.

Meanwhile, 49 US senators signed a letter rejecting the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty. They said it would “constitute intolerable infringements upon U.S. sovereignty.”

It won’t be enough because they want to revise their tactics as they did with the Paris Accord, which is actually a treaty. They call this monstrosity a pandemic accord instead of a treaty to avoid the impossible, unwinnable vote in the Senate.

Never forget that Democrats want this binding agreement to sell out our sovereignty to the global world order.

Good News! 49 U.S Senators Sign Letter Rejecting the WHO's Pandemic Treaty as it would "constitute intolerable infringements upon U.S. sovereignty." Will it be enough? Steve Daines

Ron Johnson

Rick Scott

Deb Fischer

Charles Grassley

Josh Hawley

Cindy Hyde Smith

James Lankford…

