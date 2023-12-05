Jake Tapper Admits Trump Was Right, Joe Lied or Didn’t Know

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Breaking News…CNN’s Jake Tapper told the truth and admitted Donald Trump was right. Joe Biden lied or didn’t know Hunter made millions from China. What is even more amazing and unbelievable is they were surprised.

One of the panel members defended Joe. He claimed there’s “not a whiff” of Joe Biden being implicated in Hunter’s dealings.

There’s more than a whiff, but the media won’t admit it.


