Speaker Pelosi is breaking all her gendered language rules. They’re her rules. “I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter. A daughter whose father proudly served in this Congress.”

She needs to be censured or reprimanded immediately.

I’m offended, aren’t you?

Watch:

NEW – Speaker Pelosi just broke several House rules on gendered language, recently introduced by herself.pic.twitter.com/acd5bJl4Fz — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 13, 2021

Related