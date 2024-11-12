Liberal Women Will Nuke Us Now with the 4B Movement

The liberal women are angry that men voted for Donald Trump. Women did too, but don’t tell them. The left-wing women plan to shave their heads, wear masks so men can’t see them, and they won’t have sex for four years. I am not sure that’s a punishment.

They sound very dictatorial. Do what they say, or they’ll seek revenge.

Women in Afghanistan have no rights, and these women can’t take losing an election. They’re embarrassing. They want an entire race of men wiped out. How are these people real?

This one will wear a mask to punish men:

Liberal woman tells women to protest against Trumps election by

wearing Covid MASKS. “The easiest and most effective form of protest you have right now, that you can start immediately- put a mask back on. Stop letting them observe your face.” pic.twitter.com/wTLcNIdBr6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 10, 2024

We don’t want them to have babies:

Liberal women going all in on their 4B movement They’re telling everyone to – Break up with their boyfriends

– Divorce their husbands

– No relations of any kind with anyone who voted Donald Trump

– They’re cutting all their hair off in TikTok live streams

– Abstaining from sex… pic.twitter.com/uFdDMAGp9b — Freedom Force (@MelissaRedpill) November 9, 2024

Old School Democrats pic.twitter.com/0CW6wr3LNP — ᖇ. ᔕᑕOTT ᔕIᑕᗩᖇIO 2.0 (@SicarioScott) November 11, 2024

This one is fighting the patriarchy.

Apparently radical woke feminist are starting a 4B movement and not dating or talking to men while Trump is President. Personally, I think this is good news and saves men from future headaches dealing with these lunatics pic.twitter.com/hUf3nKRFX5 — Jessica (@Jessica_4_Trump) November 6, 2024

The 4B movement. pic.twitter.com/hIJuHThjzd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 10, 2024

Did they forget that there are a lot of beautiful Republican women?

Should men also create a 4B movement and only date beautiful conservative women?? pic.twitter.com/OAN3Sm6y1V — Woke Mind Media (@WMM_ONX) November 8, 2024

Dear 4B Movement… …I think the men are gonna be okay. ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ANhaJylD7f — Bethany Cherisse (@BethanyCherisse) November 9, 2024

