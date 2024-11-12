Liberal Women Will Nuke Us Now with the 4B Movement

M DOWLING
The liberal women are angry that men voted for Donald Trump. Women did too, but don’t tell them. The left-wing women plan to shave their heads, wear masks so men can’t see them, and they won’t have sex for four years. I am not sure that’s a punishment.

They sound very dictatorial. Do what they say, or they’ll seek revenge.

Women in Afghanistan have no rights, and these women can’t take losing an election. They’re embarrassing. They want an entire race of men wiped out. How are these people real?

This one will wear a mask to punish men:

We don’t want them to have babies:

This one is fighting the patriarchy.

Did they forget that there are a lot of beautiful Republican women?


