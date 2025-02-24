MSNBC Fires Three More Propagandists

By
M Dowling
-
2
43

Three more unbearable left-wing anchors Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang and Jonathan Capehart have been axed, following fellow racist Joy Reid’s forced departure from MSNBC.

The new President likely wants the network to survive. It isn’t surviving right now.

The leftist propagandists have outlived their usefulness.

It is a start.

Donald Trump offered his opinion.

 


