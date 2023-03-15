James O’Keefe: “I’m Back”

This is great news for those of us who admire James O’Keefe. After being ousted in a very unacceptable way from Project Veritas, James O’Keefe is set for a new venture.

Mr. O’Keefe announced it on The Charlie Kirk Show and he urged people to sign up.

In the twitter video below, Mr. O’ Keefe explained what he has been through, “in paving the way to establish citizen journalism, I have been defamed, arrested, raided, and ultimately removed from the organization I spent so much time developing credibility of. I always knew they would try to ruin the reputations of those who exposed them, the pharma giants, the three-letter government agencies, and those who I thought I could trust.”

“But in response, we are going to build an army of investigators and exposers. They have awakened sleeping giants.’

‘I’m back!”

“Remaining by my side are a small, tight-knit group of the most elite journalists in the world. Exposing corruption requires standing up to power because power hates sunlight. We are sunlight. Welcome to the O’Keefe Media Group, where we will never be shut down. Because not only do I own it, but you own it too. Support us and sponsor our army of journalists by becoming a founding member today,” he concluded.

We are here to empower citizens through journalism. Subscribe & join us today! https://t.co/ycJ5DodrsK pic.twitter.com/RwefvTHcnv — Okeefe Media (@OkeefeMedia) March 15, 2023

