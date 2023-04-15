James O’Keefe Questions Bud Light’s Mulvaney About Women in Prisons with Men

James O’Keefe cornered Bud Light’s spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney after he left the women’s restroom in an LA hotel. O’Keefe asked what he thought about women being raped in prison by men claiming to be transgenders.

Mulvaney wasn’t interested in answering the question.

JUST NOW AT FOUR SEASONS IN LA.: James O’Keefe Questions @budlight’s Dylan Mulvaney on OMG Jailhouse footage showing women inmates testifying on being housed with male rapists claiming to be transgender. Subscribe at https://t.co/QeHZGnqqBF @OKeefeMedia #MillionDollarBaby pic.twitter.com/25fGkr8AFg — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

O’Keefe had already posted footage of female victims of male inmates pretending to be trans women. These men are in the same cells with women.

JAILHOUSE FOOTAGE: Male Inmates in Womens’ Prison Claiming to be Transgender. “Rapists, Murderers, Child Rapists, and Men Who Have Killed Women in Our Rooms”#MillionDollarBaby pic.twitter.com/l1QbZc4Snv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

Related