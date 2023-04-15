James O’Keefe Questions Bud Light’s Mulvaney About Women in Prisons with Men

By
M Dowling
-
0
75

James O’Keefe cornered Bud Light’s spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney after he left the women’s restroom in an LA hotel. O’Keefe asked what he thought about women being raped in prison by men claiming to be transgenders.

Mulvaney wasn’t interested in answering the question.

O’Keefe had already posted footage of female victims of male inmates pretending to be trans women. These men are in the same cells with women.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments