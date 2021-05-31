James O’Keefe was permanently banned from Twitter but we have info



















James O’Keefe and Project Veritas were permanently banned from Twitter. Mr. O’Keefe asks that people tweet out the information below. We also have a GoFundMe request from one of the whistleblowers who was immediately terminated by Facebook.

Two of the Facebook insiders have come forward with leaked company documents detailing the Big Tech giant’s plan to curb and police “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide through surreptitious “comment demotion.”

“They’re trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” one of the Facebook insiders said to Project Veritas. “If I lose my job, it’s like, what do I do? But that’s less of a concern to me.”

He said he couldn’t live with himself if he contributed to a world without free speech.

The stated goal of the global feature is to “reduce user exposure” to VH comments. Another aim of the program is to “decrease” other engagement of VH comments including “create, likes, reports [and] replies,” according to Project Veritas.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe discusses internal documents from Facebook whistleblowers detailing the social media platform’s efforts to censor COVID-19 vaccine concerns. READ: https://t.co/DL35GWAfiz pic.twitter.com/gxIDdkSRe9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 25, 2021

Morgan Kahmann came forward because he knew this CCP-style censorship is wrong. Don’t forget, social media kept us from discussing the origins of the virus, they wouldn’t let us talk about potential election fraud or Russiagate, and they banned Hunter’s laptop information before the election. These people running social media are dangerous.

He was immediately terminated and has no idea how he will support his family. James O’Keefe is raising money to help him get through this.

Facebook Whistleblower Support Fund Morgan Kahmann https://t.co/zMh2GoX1eB — IndependentSentinel.com (@indiesentinel) May 31, 2021

BREAKING: @Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/3swfki5Tgd — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 25, 2021

To give you an idea of what Politifact and the other fact-checkers are labeling false, check this out (Imagine, it’s partly false because the brand wasn’t public info which has nothing to do with the corruption angle?):

I came across this while doing research. Politifact rated Tucker Carlson's claim that Democrats gave Newports to homeless people to get them to the polls "half true" because technically it was never revealed what precise brand of cigarettes they'd used. https://t.co/g8ebmq4Yca — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 29, 2021

