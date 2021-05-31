Joe Biden [Obama] has us quietly returning to Libya



















Globalist war-mongering Joe has us back in Libya. A decade after Benghazi and the Hillary Clinton destruction of the country, we’re back. Biden’s handlers want to reopen the Tripoli Embassy closed since 2014, two years after the Benghazi attack on 9/11/2012.

After defying the recommendations of the generals, Hillary Clinton pushed for the war that toppled Ghaddafi, leading to Libya becoming a failed state. As bad as Ghaddafi was, he was working with the US and he kept the state functioning.

Now, the Biden administration launching a fresh diplomatic bid to pull the country out of a violent spiral.

They do nothing but destroy.

NBC News reports:

The United Arab Emirates, Russia, Egypt and Turkey have funneled weapons, cash and tens of thousands of mercenaries to competing militias in the country’s chaotic civil war, according to the United Nations, fueling potential terrorism in the region and a migration crisis in which refugees have been crossing the Mediterranean Sea to seek asylum in Europe.

A report in March by a U.N. panel of experts described a veritable free-for-all inside the country as foreign powers fly in drones, transport aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, artillery and armored vehicles, as well as mercenaries from Chad, Sudan and Syria.

This is another needless situation that the administration wants to involve us in as the US becomes poorer and poorer under their leadership.

Hillary Clinton wouldn’t allow the Marines to guard the Benghazi mission over appearances and hired locals who were tied to the al Qaida terrorists. These same guards were feeding information to al Qaida and some participated in the attack that eventually led to the death of Ambassador Stevens and three other men, one an aide to the Ambassador — Information Officer Sean Smith – and two soldiers — Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods — who were guarding a nearby safe house.

All other nations had abandoned the embassies by that time. The Obama administration refused to help the soldier fighting to protect the 30 or so agents in the local safe house and two were killed, left to die.

Chris Steven asked for help and then to abandon the mission, but Hillary opposed it.

Hillary also lied to the families of the dead and blamed a ridiculous movie on YouTube — that twelve people had seen at the time — for the start of the attack, knowing it was a lie. She got the poor filmmaker imprisoned for a year. Yet, she knew it was an al Qaida affiliate attacking the consulate.

