Gonzalo Lira was born in the United States and went to school in the States. A graduate of Dartmouth, he went on to become an author and a YouTube personality. He spent his last years living in Ukraine while his family lives in the United States. Given Russia’s overwhelming power, Mr. Lira opposed the continuation of the war. He was called a Putin puppet, but he reflected the opinion of many people in Russia. Many people in Ukraine have mixed heritage, and about 40% are of Russian descent.

Mr. Lira was arrested for a second time five miles from Hungary when he was trying to escape. Reports say he was tortured in prison, but I can’t find evidence of that. He was kept in a primitive prison for about eight months, waiting for a trial, and he died in the prison. No one was allowed to visit him, not even his court-appointed lawyer.

In the clip below, Mr. Lira gives background that is already known and readily available on the Internet.

According to Lira, Cypriot-Israeli billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky backed a Ukrainian TV show that was mildly entertaining. It was about a common man who became President. The show Servant of the People was given an outsized promotion, and he hired Zelenskyy to play the lead. Using the show’s title, Kolomoisky formed a political party called Servant of the People. He put his money behind the well-known actor Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a candidate for the actual presidency.

By 2014, Hunter was hired to serve on Burisma’s board for $50,000 a month. Kolomoisky controls Burisma.

Zelenskyy and Hunter get their money from Kolomoisky, and, according to Lira, both have severe drug addictions. He called Zelenskyy a “cokehead.”

Mr. Lira said the Bidens and other Western politicians have exploited Ukraine to increase their wealth illicitly. They are going nuts over Ukraine now because they are all terrified the truth will come out.

Kolomoisky also funded the Nazi Azov Battalion.

The US would do nothing to help Mr. Lira, who knew he would die if he went back to prison. Mr. Liar waited too long to leave.

