US still in Kabul but Americans told not to come, gates closed

















It’s 4:24 pm Saturday in Kabul and the military is still in the airport, a mostly indefensible location. Biden gave up Bagram Air Base before he had any Americans and allies out and that was defensible. While the US military is drawing down but is still there in some measure, they do not appear to be evacuating people, at least not those outside the gate.

As of Saturday morning, Lara Logan reported, “unarmed Afghan civilians desperately trying to get into the airport. A death march past the Taliban. The US WILL NOT OPEN THE GATES. We’ve been doing this for hours, day after day. Please god someone help. Does this Admin have no soul?”

This is what the US is doing right now to unarmed Afghan civilians desperately trying to get into the airport. A death march past the Taliban. The US WILL NOT OPEN THE GATES. We’ve been doing this for hours, day after day. Please god someone help. Does this Admin have no soul? pic.twitter.com/B1Ytgblpz6 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

Americans were told not to go to the airport as of 4 pm Saturday Kabul time.

U.S. Embassy in Kabul this morning: 🇺🇸 U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to Kabul Airport because of security threats and those at the Abbey, East, North or Ministry of Interior gates should immediately leave,

https://t.co/fKoaLMITDF — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 28, 2021

Disclose TV has not reported any new developments about the handover of the airport since the one below:

JUST IN – Taliban forces have reportedly entered the military section of #Kabul airport. The U.S. could hand over control of the airport as early as tonight, according to local sources. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2021

The last two checkpoints are guarded by the Haqqani Network. It’s unclear if they are letting anyone enter for evacuation.

The State Department spokesperson wants you to believe Haqqani and the Afghan Taliban are not the same people which is laughable. It’s a lie.

The last two checkpoints are guarded by the Haqqani network, according to several people I spoke to. https://t.co/eGPjMHnTfd — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 27, 2021

(Reuters) – Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday.

One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, “just not a small part where the Americans still are.”

A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: “It’s just a matter of some more time.”

“As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over,” he said. “This can be done as early as this weekend.”

When the soldiers and more than 175 Afghans were murdered by the Pakistan Taliban, allegedly ISIS-K, the administration knew of the risks. Instead of moving the Taliban perimeter away from the airport, they allowed them to stay. The soldiers knew they could die at any moment, yet they went out and gave aid to the people hoping to get on a plane.

Their leaders failed them.

Now, we so far have a case of the military still in the military section of the airport with no one coming in to get on planes as of this morning.

The Biden administration announced an alleged ISIS planner of the attack in Kabul was droned, along with his driver yesterday.

There are photos but do you believe them? They have almost no or no intel or assets on the ground so how do they know he’s the planner. The first reports claimed they weren’t sure he was the planner.

It doesn’t help the people we’ve left behind. It doesn’t minimize the effect of our weapons and planes in Taliban hands.

As per latest assement#Taliban are believed to have 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, 40 aircraft including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.#Afghanishtan #BlackHawk pic.twitter.com/q8zN9W8nRF — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) August 28, 2021

