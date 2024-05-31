James Woods Kicks off with the Real Result of Trump’s Historic Trial

Mr. Woods notes that the absurd Trump trial is historic in its 248-year history, and explains why. It’s not what the Left thinks.

“Here’s the real result of this absurd show trial worthy of Stalin that embarrassed America in the eyes of the world: Republicans can now rally around a “convicted criminal” devoted to neither political party, but rather to a nation he loves deeply, or they can submissively crawl back to some weak, limp RINO candidate the Democrats approve of and can beat handily in yet another rigged election. Short version: America is left with two choices: a one-party system of corrupt socialist thugs or an all out revolution in our political structure.”

[The progressive Republicans might plan to switch candidates. If they do it, they should be drummed out of office.]

I’ve believe this Democrat “lawfare” attack on President Trump is a historic moment in our 248 years as the world’s first true Republic. Not for the reason the gleeful leftists are giddily chortling about, however. Here’s the real result of this absurd show trial worthy of… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 31, 2024

Here’s real corruption and a real crime, not one created out of whole cloth past the statute of limitations. James Woods shared this via Maze:

What real corruption looks and smells like… pic.twitter.com/ezLR7Gp3zz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 31, 2024

Joe Biden was asked what he thought about the following quote: “Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What’s your response to that, sir?” Watch what he does:

“Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What’s your response to that, sir?” BIDEN (CONFUSED): *stops* *smirks* *shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/0GKm327Qy1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

It’s dangerous for anyone to say the election was “rigged.” [Except when they do it.]

Biden: “It’s dangerous it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.” pic.twitter.com/rBx1dDlw2j — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 31, 2024

Try to laugh now. Trump is taking it well, and so should. we

Trump Reminds Media He Prefers The Term ‘Justice-Impacted Individual’ https://t.co/Eqnj3C2I1a pic.twitter.com/y9qFXQU9sK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2024

Democrats Celebrate Trump Being Convicted Of Whatever It Was He Did https://t.co/6hxkpqUhk1 pic.twitter.com/paU4BV4Fa8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2024

‘The U.S. Is Not A Banana Republic,’ Says Biden While Showing Off Cool New Uniform https://t.co/j45I57YAN6 pic.twitter.com/qgkD08U3Wr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2024

New York To Be Sucked Out Of Nation With Vacuum https://t.co/8H0QMIJYvN pic.twitter.com/Tj7rtAa537 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 31, 2024

Related