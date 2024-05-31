The $39 Million Man with Improved Favorability

Before we get to the fundraising or other new information, a Daily Mail poll came out giving Donald Trump a six-point bump in favorability after his conviction by the Mao lawfare inflicted on him by radical Democrats.

FUNDRAISING

“More than 485,000 donors have contributed $34.8 million since the verdict in the New York show trial was announced last night,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a written statement on Friday.

“The American people stand behind President Trump in the face of this unprecedented weaponization of the judicial system, and we are laser-focused on investing these resources to get out the vote, protect the ballot, and re-elect President Donald J. Trump.”

Donald Trump said he was up to $39 million in ten hours, mostly small donations. The site went down for a while.

Former President Trump: “The good news is, last night…in the history of politics…they raised with small money donors…a record $39 million in about a ten hour period…I don’t want it to backfire. I want to win this thing legitimately.” pic.twitter.com/i5DrIPMmkz — CSPAN (@cspan) May 31, 2024

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said that they had raised $300,000 by late Thursday night, which far surpasses the $175,000 the campaign committee raised after Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected Speaker.

GREAT NEW ADS

This new Trump ad is so good. Wow pic.twitter.com/ET9KvJWp9N — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 30, 2024

EVEN ANN COULTER ADMITS THERE IS NO CRIME HERE

Even TDS victim Ann Coulter knows the crime was nonexistent and the entire case is a fraud. Ann was beyond disappointed that Mr. Trump didn’t build the wall and stop mass immigration. How fair is that, given all the lawsuits with no support from many feckless Republicans, mostly in the Senate?

Honest liberal: “no state prosecutor — in New York, or Wyoming, or anywhere — has ever charged federal election laws as a direct or predicate state crime.”https://t.co/ydyooUByuB pic.twitter.com/ub5e8WhR5p — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 31, 2024

Our now-favorite liberal Bill Ackman gets it.

Troubling indeed. The American people as a whole should decide who is president. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2024

