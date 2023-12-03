James Woods Nails It as US Announces the End of Coal by 2038

The Biden Administration is forging ahead with its insane Green New Deal. They will end coal and replace it with unreliable solar and wind.
Kerry announced a major crackdown on methane emissions.
The new rules are the centerpiece of global announcements to cut methane emissions at Cop28. The US estimates they will cut methane emissions from its vast oil and gas industry by 80% from levels that would be expected without the rule – a total of 58m tonnes by 2038.
That’s 15 years from now.
-
James Woods nailed it here:
“The U.S. commitment comes despite China unleashing a massive expansion of coal power generation last year… China already accounts for about 27% of total global emissions, triple the total of the U.S.”
While we joust at windmills, China will build its energy strength. pic.twitter.com/I39b2XfQiV
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 2, 2023
We’re not the bad guys but are portrayed as if we are.
The key takeaways from the third day of Cop28:
-
At least 117 governments have agreed to triple the world’s capacity of renewable energy by 2030 and double the rate of energy efficiency improvements.
-
The US was one of several countries to join an alliance to phase out power plants that burn coal and has announced rules to cut its methane emissions.
-
Fifty oil and gas companies have signed a “decarbonisation charter” that analysts have criticised for ignoring the emissions spewed when customers burn the fuels.
-
Twenty-two countries have pledged to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.
-
Colombia, a major fossil fuel producer, has formally joined an alliance of nations calling for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty to prevent the “omnicide of planet Earth”.
These people are insane. They don’t know what they are talking about, and they destroying themselves.
Coal Facts
The government’s facts are not accurate. We took these from Usibelli Coal Mine:
- 33% of U.S. electricity is generated from coal.
- 9 out of every 10 tons of coal mined annually in the U.S. is used for domestic electricity generation.
- 1,100 manufacturing facilities are using coal in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
- EIA estimates that 73% of all coal-based generating capacity was 30 years or older at the end of 2010.
- Coal accounts for about 30 percent of U.S. total energy production and 21 percent of total energy consumption.
- Coal is found in 38 states, under 458,600 square miles or about 13 percent of the nation’s land area.
- U.S. coal mining directly employs nearly 136,000 people/
- Power plants being built today emit 90 percent less pollutants (SO2, NOx, Particulates, mercury) than the plants they replaced from the 1970s – according to the National Energy Technology Laboratory.
- Coal is the largest freight commodity moved by barges on the nation’s inland waterways.
The government will destroy a lot of jobs, not only in the coal industry, but in manufacturing, and maybe shipping. Our energy is at the heart of our wealth and our national security, and the lunatics in charge are destroying all that.
