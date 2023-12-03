James Woods Nails It as US Announces the End of Coal by 2038

The Biden Administration is forging ahead with its insane Green New Deal. They will end coal and replace it with unreliable solar and wind.

Kerry announced a major crackdown on methane emissions.

The new rules are the centerpiece of global announcements to cut methane emissions at Cop28. The US estimates they will cut methane emissions from its vast oil and gas industry by 80% from levels that would be expected without the rule – a total of 58m tonnes by 2038.

That’s 15 years from now.

“The U.S. commitment comes despite China unleashing a massive expansion of coal power generation last year… China already accounts for about 27% of total global emissions, triple the total of the U.S.” While we joust at windmills, China will build its energy strength. pic.twitter.com/I39b2XfQiV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 2, 2023

We’re not the bad guys but are portrayed as if we are.

These people are insane. They don’t know what they are talking about, and they destroying themselves.

Coal Facts

The government’s facts are not accurate. We took these from Usibelli Coal Mine:

33% of U.S. electricity is generated from coal.

9 out of every 10 tons of coal mined annually in the U.S. is used for domestic electricity generation.

1,100 manufacturing facilities are using coal in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

EIA estimates that 73% of all coal-based generating capacity was 30 years or older at the end of 2010.

Coal accounts for about 30 percent of U.S. total energy production and 21 percent of total energy consumption.

Coal is found in 38 states, under 458,600 square miles or about 13 percent of the nation’s land area.

U.S. coal mining directly employs nearly 136,000 people/

Power plants being built today emit 90 percent less pollutants (SO2, NOx, Particulates, mercury) than the plants they replaced from the 1970s – according to the National Energy Technology Laboratory.

Coal is the largest freight commodity moved by barges on the nation’s inland waterways.

The government will destroy a lot of jobs, not only in the coal industry, but in manufacturing, and maybe shipping. Our energy is at the heart of our wealth and our national security, and the lunatics in charge are destroying all that.

