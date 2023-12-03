The Changing Demographics of the USA, London, and Dublin

For all the Left’s talk about racism, the Left, interested in the long game, has been colorizing the population of the US in the past several years while demonizing white people. I’m not making a value judgment about race, but what I do say is they are teaching CRT to children and workers, which demonizes our Founding and white people, subjugating all white people as shameful racists.

The problem isn’t race or skin color; it’s globalism and the left’s push to divide us and water down our unity which is our strength.

Some of the changes in race are due to intermarriage and low birth rates among white couples, but since 2010, changes have been dramatic due to immigration. We have just under 50 million foreign-born people in the United States today, and it has happened very quickly, which waters down assimilation, which was our strength.

It has happened while we have a bloated welfare system and are soft on crime. We should mention that the vetting of Pelosi’s ‘New Americans’ is almost non-existent.

The Left doesn’t want you to talk about it, but why not?

Nowhere in the West will you see the dramatic changes in demographics as in the United States as internal strife grows in no small part due to the Left’s demonization of our values, the white race, Christians, and Jews.

All the figures below are from the US Census Bureau.

In the United States, Since the late Sen. Ted Kennedy’s immigration bill, the following has occurred:

93% identified as White in 1970 (U.S. Census, 1971),

80% in 1980 (U.S. Census, 1981),

76% in 1990 (U.S. Census, 1991),

And 71% in 2000 (U.S. Census, 2001).

The 2010 Census showed that the U.S. population on April 1, 2010, was 308.7 million. Out of the total population, 223.6 million people, or 72 percent, identified as White alone

White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, in 2023 stands at 58.9%, not counting new arrivals.

Looking at major cities or states:

New York City is only 31.9% white, not counting new arrivals.

The 2010 United States census reported the racial composition of Texas was the following: White Americans 70.4 percent. In 2023, it’s 48.1% white. California is 35% white as of the 2020 census.

We should note that non-white people tend to vote Democrat thanks to Democrat propaganda, such as calling all white American Republicans “white supremacists.” Democrats are in line with the globalist agenda of open borders, where there is no sovereignty and no allegiance to country. Democrats use race the same way Mao used class.

Americans have no control over who comes into the country and how they are screened.

In London, White:53.8% (2021) White British: 36.8% (2021).

Take a look at Dublin, Ireland, as another example of a changing city as the Left waters down native ethnicity:

