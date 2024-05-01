James Woods’ Perfect Depiction of How the Silent Majority Feels

James Woods speaks for the silent majority. It is past time for the silent majority to speak up and demand this insanity stop – all of it. Tell the ungrateful know-nothings in pricey colleges learning to become Marxists to go home and learn to code. Demand the Soros family and all their little subversive friends be investigated. Stop the onslaught against America. The lunatic left is the minority, and it’s not all Democrats. Speak up.

The United States is going down very quickly, especially with the open borders. Now is the time to speak out. Make your voices heard. Start a podcast, march to your local politicians’ offices, call, write, and vote. Call the media and express your displeasure with their lies and bias. Organize! Don’t be lazy!

These borders are open to the worst scum on earth, and they are coming. Some are innocent, sure, but many are not. It must be stopped. We can’t afford it in any way. These insane wars must be more closely examined. I’m not against all wars, just nonsensical ones. I’ll fight to the death for my country, but not Marxist America! The legacy media is lying to us. I read foreign papers now. Google Translate works well.

Imagine what we could do for people truly in need instead of paying student loans off for ungrateful nincompoops who majored in Marxist intersectional weiner whacking… pic.twitter.com/4NXRIFgYXi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2024

You’ll never see a conservative doing this. It’s always the leftists. Democrats have been supporting this behavior since the sixties, and look where we are now. Why has George Soros not been deported yet? pic.twitter.com/D8m0NFxN7e — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2024

Since the Cackler loves Venn diagrams so much… pic.twitter.com/gKTLjhjzJ7 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2024

Joseph Biden’s America is a crime and disease ridden catastrophe, imported by him and his Democrats at the expense of law-abiding, hard-working American citizens. It is a landscape of unvetted, unvaccinated filthy beggars imported from the most fetid shit holes on earth. It is… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2024

Nobody cares. Go make some sandwiches. https://t.co/UQHOdoVh8c — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 1, 2024

REMEMBER WHO WE ARE! NOW! REMEMBER ALL THOSE WHO DIED FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS!

AND KATE SMITH WAS NOT A RACIST! SHE MUST NEVER DIE!

We’ve been imperfect but we were getting so great. People died for us. Don’t surrender! Never surrender! It’s not too late.

